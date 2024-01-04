Indian cinema has undergone a massive change over the years, says Javed Akhtar

In the contemporary era, the taste of the movie buffs is more important than the filmmakers. They will decide about what kind of films to make and add values, morals and culture in today's movies” said Padma Bhushan Javed Akhtar, the eminent lyricist. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival AIFF at Rukmini Auditorium on the MGM University campus on Wednesday. Akhtar said, “We have advanced a lot in making cinemas. However, while boarding the train of future, we have left behind lots of goods on the platform. Language, literature, classical music have been left behind. But Maharashtra is a state where these values still matter for people who reside in smaller cities.”

Speaking about his work, Akhtar said when he wrote movie scripts he never thought of their financial or social impact. On the changing perception of on-screen heroes, he remarked, “There was a period when the hero of a film revolted against his parents to marry the girl of his choice. Later, heroes came to show social inequality, law, courts and unconstitutional things. However, today we can not make such characters stand in movies.” Ultimately, directors should decide what kind of cinema they want to make so that films are well received by viewers and they also strengthen the movie industry, Akhtar said. The 78-year-old lyricist-poet was speaking after receiving the Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to Indian cinema. The award was presented to him at the inauguration of the 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in central Maharashtra. Akhtar came to recognition in the duo Salim–Javed, and earned his breakthrough as a screenwriter with 1973's Zanjeer. He went on to write the films Deewaar and Sholay, both released in 1975; they earned a cult following, and had a significant impact in popular culture. He later earned praise for his work as a lyricist, winning the National Film Award for Best Lyrics five times and the Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist eight times.

