Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024: Vikrant Massey, Rasika Dugal, and Adarsh Gourav to Represent Young Voices of Indian Cinema

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2024 is thrilled to announce an engaging panel featuring three of India's most talented and versatile actors: Vikrant Massey, Rasika Dugal, and Adarsh Gourav. Known for their powerful and diverse performances, these young voices will engage in a thought-provoking conversation about the future of Indian cinema, its global impact, and the role of young actors in shaping its narrative.

Vikrant Massey has garnered acclaim for his remarkable performances in films and series like 12th Fail, Chhapaak, Cargo, Lipstick Under My Burkha, and Haseen Dillruba will be sharing the stage with other two acting geniuses.

Rasika Dugal, known for her mesmerizing performances in Delhi Crime, Manto, Mirzapur, Qissa, and Hamid continues to challenge norms with her versatile roles. Expressing her excitement, Dugal stated, "It's a privilege to be a part of stories which are constantly pushing boundaries,whether in content or in form, while still being true to themselves. I always look forward to being a part of festivals like the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne where we get an opportunity to share our stories with a very diverse and discerning audience. Indian cinema has always been home to diverse storytelling and it is wonderful and important to celebrate that."

Adarsh Gourav, who rose to international fame with The White Tiger and is known for his roles in Guns & Gulaabs, Rukh, Mom, Extrapolations, and the upcoming Ridley Scott's Alien web series, Reema Kagti's Superboys of Malegaon shared his thoughts, "Indian cinema has a unique voice, one that is both rooted in tradition and continuously evolving. I am thrilled to be part of a conversation that explores its global reach and the innovative ways in which it is being crafted. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is a celebration of this spirit, and I look forward to engaging with audiences and fellow filmmakers on this exciting journey."

The talented trio will participate in a live discussion panel at IFFM 2024, focusing on the dynamic landscape of Indian cinema and their personal journeys in the industry. This session promises to offer a unique perspective on how young actors are contributing to the global dialogue on film and storytelling.

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 will take place from August 15th to August 25, celebrating the best of Indian cinema with a lineup of film screenings, workshops, and special events.