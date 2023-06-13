Indian Matchmaking's Sima Taparia to be seen on Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2

Sima Taparia, popularly known as Sima Aunty from Netflix's Indian Matchmaking is all set to be seen on Bigg Boss OTT 2. The show will begin streaming from June 17 on JioCinema.Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss OTT 2 will have 13 celebrities locked up in the house. Some of the confirmed names are Palak Purswami, Avinash Sachdev and Jiya Shankar. It will be interesting to see Sima Taparia in the BB OTT 2 house along with other TV actors. Let's see if she tries her matchmaking skills on the show.

On her reality show on Netflix, Sima was shown as an outspoken matchmaker who sets up Indian boys and girls with their prospective brides and grooms.Sima Taparia lives in Mumbai and runs a high-profile matrimonial company as a consultant. She gained fame with Netflix's Indian Matchmaking. Three seasons of her show are currently streaming on the international streaming app.Born to an industrial family of Late Rameshchandra Lahoti of Gulbarga, Sima got married to Anup Taparia at a young age of 19. Since Lahoti and Taparia group have a vast network of family, she had a big opportunity of meeting people. Sima always says, "Marriage isn't just about two individuals and families coming together, but also about fusion of minds where they complement each other.