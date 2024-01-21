Indian Police Force Review: Rohit Shetty's Cop Drama Fails To Keep Audience Hooked

The much-awaited web series "The Indian Police Force" was released on Friday, January 19th, featuring Vivek Oberoi, Siddharth Malhotra, and Shilpa Shetty. This series marks Rohit Shetty's directorial debut, as well as Siddharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty's acting debut in the world of web series. As expected, Siddharth Malhotra is excelling in his role as Police Officer Kabir Malik. Vivek Oberoi's performance was average, while we feel Shilpa Shetty could have done better.

The story revolves around a series of bomb blasts and a terrorist attack in Delhi, which includes Sharad Kelkar, Shweta Tiwari, and other well-renowned actors who did their fair share in the seven-episode series. Sharad Kelkar is the delightful twist you didn't see coming in the series. His endearing nickname for Nikitin Dheer's character, Rana – 'Bulldozer', is like a mini, cute comedy jackpot. This series has introduced some new faces. We can see that the industry has found its new villain in the form of Mayank Tandon, who plays the role of Haider/Zarar. To be honest, they could have worked more on the dialogues rather than focusing on the background.

Delhi experiences a series of six bomb blasts, and a special force led by Siddharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty is trying to chase the mastermind behind these attacks, Haider/Zararr. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the plot revolves around a car crash, which is crucial to the storyline. The narrative unfolds slowly, demanding patience from the audience. The show could benefit from more creative storytelling and plot twists to make it more engaging. Additionally, the uneven pacing affects the tension, despite some good moments in cinematography. Visual effects and computer graphics are not consistently impressive. Despite these issues, 'Indian Police Force' still holds its own among crime dramas.