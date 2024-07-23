Indian Singer Aksh Baghla Collabs with K-pop Artist Kwon Jung-yeol for Hindi Version of 'Lovely Runner' OST (Watch Video)

Interest in South Korean food, music, and culture is rapidly rising in India, with many influencers embracing K-pop in their content. K-pop and K-dramas have achieved global popularity, and recently, the OST from the hit drama 'Lovely Runner' has been trending on social media. Indian singer Aksh Baghla, known for his Hindi covers of international hits, collaborated with playback singer Kwon Jung-yeol to create a Hindi version of 'Spring Snow' from the drama. This collaboration has gone viral across social platforms.

At just 24 years old, Aksh Baghla is known for his unique mix of Hindi and English pop music and has over 3 million followers on social media. He boasts an impressive vocal range and can perform in 30 different styles, which has contributed to his success in the Indian music scene. Aksh often creates mashups of popular Bollywood and English songs, showcasing his talent on platforms like YouTube.

Kwon Jung-yeol is a prominent South Korean singer-songwriter, recognized as a member of the indie duo 10cm. Born on March 1, 1983, he initially formed a band called Haeryeong in 2004, which later became Seven Hills during his military service. In 2010, Kwon debuted as part of 10cm with Yoon Cheol-jong and quickly rose to fame with their hit single "Americano." This success earned them several awards, including the Discovery Award at the 2010 Mnet Asian Music Awards and Best Pop Song at the 2011 Korean Music Awards.

After Yoon left the duo in 2017, Kwon continued to create music as a solo artist under the 10cm name. He has released successful singles and albums, such as '4.0' in 2017, and has contributed to popular drama soundtracks like 'Crash Landing on You' and 'Hotel del Luna.' Kwon is celebrated for his distinctive musical style that combines indie pop with relatable lyrics, resonating with a broad audience in South Korea and beyond.

Aksh Baghla and Kwon Jung-yeol's collaboration is a testament to the growing cultural exchange between India and South Korea, blending their unique musical styles to create something fresh and exciting for fans worldwide.

About Lovely Runner

Lovely Runner is a South Korean television series that aired from April 8 to May 28, 2024, on tvN. The drama stars Byeon Woo-seok as Ryu Seon-jae, a top star in the entertainment industry, and Kim Hye-yoon as Im Sol, his devoted fan. The story revolves around Im Sol, who is heartbroken after the tragic news of Ryu Seon-jae's suicide. Miraculously, she finds herself transported back 15 years into the past, where she encounters a younger Seon-jae, who is still a high school student. Determined to change his fate and prevent the tragedy, Sol embarks on a journey to alter the course of their lives while exploring themes of love and destiny. The series combines elements of romance and fantasy, focusing on the impact of a parasocial relationship between a fan.