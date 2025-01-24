Indian writer Gopinath joins creative team of Emirati director Nawaf Al Janahi’s English film ‘B’

Chennai, Jan 24 Indian writer and director Gopinath Narayanamoorthy has now joined the creative team of Emirati director Nawaf Al Janahi’s English film titled ’B’.

. The English feature film is being produced by Adolf El Assal for an European Production Company called Edgy Films that is based in TwoFour54 studios, Abu Dhabi and headquartered in Luxembourg, Europe.

‘B’, which has been written and which is being directed by established Emirati director Nawaf Al Janahi, is to go on floors soon.

Gopinath Narayanamoorthy, who has worked in a Royal Bank of Scotland project and a UBS project, both based in London, has also worked in a Goldman Sachs project in Hong Kong. After turning a filmmaker, he worked as a former associate director to directors R Kannan and Bejoy Nambiar in their projects. In particular, he has worked with R Kannan’s ‘Ivan Thanthiran’, featuring Gautham Karthik in the lead, and ‘Thalli Pogathey’, featuring Atharvaa Murali and Anupama Parameswaran as the protagonists.

He graduated with a screenwriting and film making degree from Rajiv Menon's Mindscreen institute in Chennai.

The global rights of Gopinath’s short film ‘Kothaiyin Kural’, which was made by his production house, ‘My Kinda Films, was acquired by AP International, which released the film on its YouTube channel with English subtitles.

The short film, which revolves around a 12-year-old Indian girl filing a lawsuit in court asking for voting rights after being affected by a problem in society, caught the attention of some production companies and directors in TwoFour54 studios, Abu Dhabi, Dubai.

Sources close to the writer claim that he is also in talks with an American production company in TwoFour54 Studios for collaborating on an Indo-American feature film, which is to be announced soon.

