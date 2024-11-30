India's Biggest Celebrity Taxpayer of 2024 Paid Rs 92 Crore; Not Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli, or Salman Khan – Find Out Who

Celebrities in India may not rival business moguls in earnings, but they are certainly not behind when it comes to paying income taxes. Prominent figures from Bollywood and sports, including Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Virat Kohli, Salman Khan, and Shah Rukh Khan, are known for their significant tax contributions. According to Fortune India, the top tax-paying celebrities of the country paid a total of Rs 92 crore in the financial year 2023-24. The list, released in September this year, highlights the substantial tax payments made by these well-known personalities.

The last few years have been challenging for Akshay Kumar, with his 10 consecutive films failing at the box office. This downturn impacted his earnings, which in turn affected his income tax returns. Previously a regular at the top of the list of highest tax-paying celebrities, Akshay Kumar has now lost that spot.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has claimed the top position, paying a staggering Rs 92 crore in taxes. His success can be attributed to the massive box office hits Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki in 2023, which not only boosted his earnings but also helped him regain his stardom after a brief slump.

After Shah Rukh Khan, Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay takes the second spot, paying Rs 80 crore in taxes for the financial year 2023-24. The 50-year-old actor’s success is largely attributed to the massive earnings of his film Leo, which grossed Rs 623 crore, along with the blockbuster success of Greatest of All Time.

Following Vijay is Salman Khan, who paid Rs 75 crore in taxes, while Amitabh Bachchan ranks fourth with Rs 71 crore in tax payments. Cricket star Virat Kohli rounds out the top five, contributing Rs 66 crore in taxes.

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar, once a regular in the top ranks, is notably absent from the top five this year. His film career has faced scrutiny, despite his involvement in several high-budget projects. Fortune India clarified that these tax figures are based on advance tax payments for the financial year 2023-24.

