India’s Largest Annual Inter-School Cultural and Sports Festival, Cascade is back with a bang!

After hosting 27 editions of India’s Largest Annual Inter-School Cultural and Sports Festival, CASCADE, the Jamnabai Narsee Alumni Association has ensured that every school marks the dates of this year’s Cascade on their calendar. Cascade comes back with a promising edition, circling around events that test the talents, creativity, imagination, competitiveness, and most importantly, events that identify the uniqueness that each student carries within themselves. Classic events at Cascade make their way back, such as "Bring it on" (street dance), "Metropolitan Runway" (fashion show), "Blockbuster" (bollywood dance), and let’s not forget the most anticipated finale event, the riveting personality competition, Numero Uno.

Over the years, as the festival grows, it has been judged by some of the most established individuals from different paths of life, including famous personalities from the entertainment industry such as Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Ayan Mukherji, Imtiaz Ali, Boman Irani, Sharman Joshi, Ishaan Khatter, Aditya Seal, and many more.

The 28th edition of Cascade will take place on the 12th and 13th of August, and we look forward to seeing new talents shine, dreams take shape, and aspirations become a reality. This is the moment for each student to illuminate the stage and ignite each event with their distinctiveness and potential.