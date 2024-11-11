India’s Sci-Fi Blockbuster ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Is Set To Release in Japan



Prabhas' massive sci-fi phenomenon, 'Kalki 2898 AD', is beaming its way to Japan, arriving with cosmic fanfare on January 3, 2025, just in time for Shogatsu. This New Year release, distributed by Twin under industry stalwart Kabata Keizo, marks another chapter in the global journey of 'Kalki 2898 AD'. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, 'Kalki 2898 AD" has already claimed its place in the stars, raking in over ₹ 1200 crores worldwide and over ₹ 300 crores at Hindi box office, emerging as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

Set in a dystopian universe ravaged by conflict and climate catastrophe, the film follows Bhairava (Prabhas), a formidable warrior grappling with his destiny amid prophecies and ancient secrets. Amitabh Bachchan’s portrayal of Ashwatthama, an immortal being from the Indian epic 'Mahabharata', adds gravitas to a narrative that blends mythological grandeur with futuristic spectacle. Deepika Padukone stars as Sumathi, carrying the unborn avatar Kalki—a harbinger of change—while Kamal Haasan menaces as Supreme Yaskin, a merciless villain, ready to face off Kalki.

With futuristic battles, otherworldly technology, and mythic quests, 'Kalki 2898 AD' is more than a sci-fi film; it’s a universally relevant journey that resonates with the epic storytelling of both ancient and modern worlds. Japan, a land where mythology and futurism coexist beautifully, is primed for this thrilling saga. Adding to the excitement, Prabhas enjoys immense popularity among Japanese audiences, many of whom travelled to India to witness the film firsthand, drawn by his portrayal of a hero facing destiny's colossal tides.

As 'Kalki 2898 AD' prepares to land in Japan, audiences can expect a truly “out-of-this-world” experience that taps into the rich tapestry of Indian mythology while rocketing them to a future of complex legacies, and timeless heroism.Directed by National Award-winner Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is releasing in Japan on 3rd January 2025. The cinematic masterpiece blends futuristic themes with mythological undertones, offering viewers a one-of-a-kind, visually stunning, and emotionally resonant experience.