India’s Soul Unbreakable, Temporary Events Cannot Destroy It, Says Javed Akhtar

The soul of India remains resilient, impervious to any "temporary turns of events," declared renowned poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar at the 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival. "Elections and individuals may come and go," he said, "but the ancient culture that defines Hindustan endures."

Akhtar delivered his insightful remarks during an exclusive interview on the festival's second day, conducted by acclaimed director Jayprad Desai. The festival also featured a masterclass by another cinematic luminary, R. Balki.

He contrasted the heroes of classic Indian cinema with their contemporary counterparts. "Sixties films," he observed, "featured protagonists rooted in ordinary life – taxi drivers, rickshaw pullers, laborers, teachers. Today's heroes hail from affluent backgrounds, disconnected from the social and political realities of the nation." This disconnect, he lamented, leads to films preoccupied with personal narratives, neglecting broader themes.

Akhtar emphasized the profound significance of language as a carrier of culture: "It's a river coursing with cultural waters. Severing a people from their language is akin to severing a tree's roots. We risk losing our stories, our very identity." His words resonated in the context of contemporary debates on language policy.

Visiting the awe-inspiring Ellora Caves left a deep impression on Akhtar. "I stand humbled by these magnificent sculptures," he confessed. "Why," he mused, "did it take me so long to witness this wonder? Those who crafted this art – their passion was their sole motivator, not riches. Generations poured their spirit into this endeavor. Their dedication is beyond comprehension. Yet, if we could harness even a fraction of their fervor, we could transform this nation into a paradise."