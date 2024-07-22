Industry figures attend prayer meet for Krishan Kumar's daughter Tishaa Kumar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 : T-Series head Bhushan Kumar, actor Suniel Shetty, and actor Fardeen Khan, among many others, attended the prayer meet for Tishaa Kumar, daughter of actor-producer Krishan Kumar.

Tishaa, 20, who passed away due to a prolonged illness, was cremated in Mumbai on Monday.

Actor Suniel Shetty was also spotted at the prayer meet.

Actor and TV host Maniesh Paul was also present to pay his respects.

Actors Fardeen Khan, Rakesh Roshan, and actor Sanjay Kapoor were seen arriving for the prayer meeting.

Actor Khushali Kumar, music composer duo Sachet-Parampara, Divya Khosla, Vicky Jain, and other close friends and family members also attended.

The funeral was attended by numerous members of the Indian film industry, including Bhushan Kumar, Farah Khan, Sajid Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi.

Tishaa's cousins, Tulsi Kumar and Khushali Kumar, looked inconsolable as they bid farewell to their sister.

Tishaa Kumar's death leaves a significant void in the Kumar family. Her most recent public appearance was on November 30, 2023, at the premiere of Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal.

