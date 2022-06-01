Injuries on face and head of singer KK, unnatural death case filed; autopsy today

Famous singer KK's death case has now taken a new turn. Signs of bruises have been found on KK's head and lips. Which leads to suspicion of unnatural death. No postmortem report has been received yet. The exact cause of death will be revealed from the postmortem report.

An unnatural death has been reported at the New Market police station. Police are investigating hotel staff for injuries. Kolkata police, on the other hand, are waiting for KK's family. Their consent and identification of the body will be done after the postmortem is completed. The postmortem is being arranged at the hospital where KK was taken. It is being speculated that his body will be handed over to his family in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, KK Kumar Krishnath, one of the best singers in Bollywood, was performing at a college in Kolkata last night. After performing there for about an hour, KK returned to his hotel. The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata on May 31 and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.