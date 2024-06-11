‘Inside Out 2’ Early Reviews: Critics Call it a, ‘Masterpiece’ at the Global Premiere

Disney and Pixar’s most awaited film Inside Out 2 is finally lifting off curtains for the critics who are already pouring in rave reviews to the sequel of 2015’s Academy Award-Winning Inside Out. The film premiered in the US on Monday 11 June and is set to follow up with a 13-year-old ‘Riley’ learning about teenage emotions and navigating through the early stages of puberty as an all-new team of personified emotions takes control of her mind.

Following the initial screenings of Inside Out 2, critics took to social media to share their rave reactions hailing the film as "one of the best sequels in ages" and appreciating the creative depiction of a ‘complex look at adolescence’. Jazz Tangcay of Variety showered his praise on social media, where his post read “#InsideOut2 heralds Pixar back to top form. Everything from animation to story and the introduction of Anxiety, Envy and Embarrassment make this one of the best sequels in ages.

Filled with great laughs, plenty of easter eggs and lots of emotion. This is animated perfection,”. While some critics appreciated the ‘wonderful new additions’ to the film several others highlighted stellar performances by Maya Hawke and Amy Poehler voicing ‘Anxiety’ and ‘Joy’ in Inside Out 2. Directed by Kelsey Mann, Inside Out 2 packs an ensemble voice cast that includes Amy Poehler, Maya Hawke, Ayo Edebiri, Tony Hale, Lewis Black and Phyllis Smith amongst others.