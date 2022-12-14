Inside Taimur's sports day: Proud parents Saif-Kareena cheer for him

Cute celebrity kid Taimur Ali Khan's antics capture people's hearts.

Recently, Taimur took part in a race at his school's sports day event and his parents were there to support the little one.

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a glimpse of him participating in the race and it's the most adorable thing on the internet!

In the photo, Kareena has also tagged Karan Johar as his son Yash was also seen racing alongside Taimur. She captioned the photo, "They got the pose right...go my loves go."

She also posted a photo of Saif standing alongside other kids' fathers and wrote, "Father's race swag dekho."

Karan Johar also came to cheer for his little ones- Roohi and Yash. In fact, Roohi also scored the second position in the race.

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor also took part in the event and even scored third position. Isn't she the coolest mom?

All the star kids go to the same school and it's heartwarming to see their celebrity parents bonding together at such events.

Meanwhile, talking about Kareena, on the work front, she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion Of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor