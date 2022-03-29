Insider reveals, why Alia Bhatt unfollowed SS Rajamouli, and deleted RRR posts

Unfollowing SS Rajamouli and deleting RRR pictures from social media, by Alia is creating a buzz in the industry. The reports are doing rounds in recent days that Alia is upset with SS Rajamouli for her limited screen time in the film and that’s why she deleted some posts related to the film from her Instagram and also unfflowed SS Rajamouli.

But now according to India Today's sources, “Alia has the utmost respect for SS Rajamouli and she became very close to the crew and cast of the film during its making. There is no truth to the fact that she is unhappy with her screen time. Alia doesn’t interfere with any of her directors and once the shoot is over she trusts the makers to take a call on the edit table. She has been receiving a lot of calls and appreciation for her scene with Jr NTR, which is very important in the story of the film. Also, Rajamouli has been cheering for Brahmastra and has spoken very fondly of Alia in all his promotional chats. So there is no truth to the reports of Alia being upset.”

Talking about deleting and Unflowing matter, the insider source told India Today that “Alia never followed SS Rajamouli, so there’s no question of unfollowing him. She archived all the old posts of RRR during promotions as she does with other films. She hasn’t deleted any RRR posts.”

The wait is finally over for the magnum opus RRR, the film has already reached the cinemas to create history. The film is based on the fictional tale of the younger days of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju. The film was formally announced in March 2018, with the launch and the principal photography of the film began in November 2018 in Hyderabad. The film was shot extensively across India, with a few sequences in Ukraine and Bulgaria. It has a soundtrack and background score is composed by M. M. Keeravani with cinematography by K. K. Senthil Kumar and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad. Sabu Cyril is the film's production designer whilst V. Srinivas Mohan supervised the visual effects.