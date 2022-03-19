Inspiration for 'Selfie' came from college student selling seats: Mathi Maaran

Chennai, March 19 Mathi Maaran, the nephew of National Award-winning director Vetri Maaran, who will be making his debut as a director with 'Selfie', says he got the inspiration for the plot of the film from a conversation he had with a person who had worked as a broker, selling college seats while in college.

Speaking at an event organised by the unit to launch the trailer and music of the film, Mathi Maaran said, "I wanted to buy a car for a long time and had been saving up for it. When I was looking for a good model, a guy I knew said that he had bought his first car when was studying in college itself."

"He told me that he had bought the car in his second year of college and that he had sold it off when he was in his third year. I got to know from him that he was able to buy a car from the money he had made as a broker selling seats for a college," the director said and added that the youngster had, when asked why he had sold off the car so soon, gone on to point out that ill-gotten money wouldn't last and only what one earned through hard work would last.

This conversation, the director said, is what got him interested in the flourishing business that happens in the education sector and that is how he came up with the story for 'Selfie'.

In 'Selfie', G V Prakash plays a student who turns a broker in college who helps students get admission in colleges through the management quota for a fee.

The film, which has music by G V Prakash Kumar, has cinematography by Vishnu Rangasamy and is scheduled to hit screens on April 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor