International Emmy Awards 2024: Who Won Big? Timothy Spall, Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, Keanu Reeves and More

The Emmy Awards are a prestigious set of awards presented annually to recognize excellence in the television industry. They are divided into several categories, with the most prominent being the Primetime Emmy Awards, awarded for outstanding achievements in primetime television. The Emmy Awards were first held in 1949 and have since evolved into one of the most celebrated awards in the entertainment industry. It is considered equivalent to Oscar's.

The 52nd International Emmy Awards took place on November 25, 2024, in New York City, hosted by Indian comedian Vir Das. The event celebrated excellence in global television, recognizing outstanding programs produced and aired outside the United States.

Here is the Complete Winner List

Best Performance by an Actor: Timothy Spall - The Sixth Commandment (United Kingdom) Best Performance by an Actress: Aokbab-Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying - Hunger (Thailand) Drama Series: Les Gouttes de Dieu (Drops of God) (France) Comedy: División Palermo (Argentina) Documentary: Otto Baxter: Not a F**ing Horror Story* (United Kingdom) Arts Programming: Pianoforte (Poland) Non-Scripted Entertainment: Restaurant Misverstand (Belgium) Short-Form Series: Punt de no retorn (Point of No Return) (Spain) Sports Documentary: Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story (United Kingdom) Telenovela: La Promesa (The Vow) (Spain) TV Movie / Miniseries: Liebes Kind (Dear Child) (Germany) Kids: Animation: Tabby McTat (United Kingdom) Kids: Factual & Entertainment: La Vida Secreta de tu Mente (The Secret Life of Your Mind) (Mexico) Kids: Live-Action: En af Drengene (One of the Boys) (Denmark)

This year's awards featured a diverse range of nominees from various countries, highlighting the global nature of television storytelling.