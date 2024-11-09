International exhibition highlighting spiritual aspects of visual art opens at IGNCA

New Delhi [India], November 9 : An exhibition of paintings by eminent artists from India, Nepal and Slovakia has opened at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts in New Delhi as part of the 8th International Ancient Arts Festival.

Nine paintings by Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K from his 'Sunyata' series are also part of the exhibition.

Abhay K is a poet, editor, translator, artist and diplomat. He is the author of several poetry collections and the editor of six books, including 'The Book of Bihari Literature'. His poems have appeared in over a hundred literary magazines across the globe and his 'Earth Anthem' has been translated into over 160 languages.

The series of paintings titled 'Sunyata' explores the Buddhist philosophy of 'Shunyata' or 'Emptiness' in which understanding emptiness becomes vital for liberation from suffering and the cycle of birth and death.

The exhibiytion is being organised by the Rays of Wisdom Society supported by the Ministry of Culture and IGNCA.

The 'International Ancient Arts Exhibition, "Metaphysical, Symbolic and Healing Nature" highlights spiritual aspects of visual arts.

Dr Reela Hota, founder and secretary of the Rays of Wisdom Society talked about the psychological and emotional impact of distinct colours.

She said, "Cultures worldwide have employed specific hues to evoke desired responses, understanding that art can influence mood and perception. While Sculptures and ritual objects serve not only as artistic expressions but also as vessels of tradition and spirituality."

The artists who are showcasing their artworks include Abhay K., Sangeeta Gupta, Ragini Upadhyaya Grela from Nepal, Aashima Mehrotra, Nidhi Chaudhuri, Zuzana Mezencevova from Slovakia, Indu Tripathy, Dr Lakshaman Prasad, Amit Kalla, Dr Nibedita Bandil, Anand M Bekwad and Tarun Sharma. The exhibition has been curated by Sanya Tyagi.

