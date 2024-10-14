International Film Festival of Srinagar all set to begin from November 20

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 14 : The International Film Festival of Srinagar is all set to begin from November 20 to November 23 in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I would like to tell you that we are going to do the International Film Festival Srinagar and Jammu Film Festival. This year, we have more than 400 films from more than 50 countries internationally. After that, when our jury was selected and after selecting, 29 countries were selected. There are 59 short films, 5 feature films and 15 documentaries. And I would like to tell you in detail that on November 20, we are going to do its grand opening. In Jammu, the opening ceremony of the event will be held in Bagh-e-Bahu and the screening of movies will be at Abhinav Theatre and in Srinagar, it will be held at Tagore Hall," said the festival director Rohit Bhat.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "Every year we do a film festival but separately in Jammu and Kashmir but this year's event will be organized in both regions at a time. There will be local and international films that will be shown during the festival. Films from across the country and Iranian movies will also be part of the festival."

Advisor Vomedh Group, Sanjay Saraf said, "Not only Jammu, but Kashmir will see an increase in international visitors." Saraf added that it will also boost Jammu and Kashmir's economy.

From the presence of Bollywood celebrities to high-profile dignitaries like the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, previous editions of these festivals have brought significant attention to the region.

Vomedh, a non-profit organization known for its exceptional contributions to the fields of art, culture, and theatre in Jammu and Kashmir, has successfully organized three editions of JFF and two editions of TIFFS in the past.

After receiving 400 film entries from 50 countries, the jury selected 78 films from 29 countries for screening. The breakdown of selections includes: 59 Short Films, 14 Documentaries and 5 Feature Films

The festival will commence with a grand opening in Jammu on 20th November 2024, with screenings across both cities: Jammu Screenings: November 20- 22; Srinagar Screenings and Grand Finale: November 22, 23 at Tagore Hall, Srinagar. The festival will culminate with a closing ceremony on November 23.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor