International Yoga Day 2024: Shilpa Shetty, Jennifer Aniston to Deepika Padukone, Celebrities Who Motivate Us to Stay Healthy

Not only Bollywood, Hollywood is also inspired by yoga and knows the benefits of practicing it in daily life. Yoga not only improves our mental health but also helps maintain our physical well-being. Many celebrities choose yoga over the gym to maintain their physics. from Jennifer Aniston to the Thumka girl Shilpa Shetty. Celebrities who motivate us to stay healthy.

Jennifer Aniston: Jennifer Aniston has long been a proponent of yoga, crediting it for her toned physique and mental clarity. Her dedication to the practice has inspired many fans to incorporate yoga into their fitness routines.

Shilpa Shetty: Shilpa Shetty, an avid yoga practitioner and author of several yoga books, has inspired millions with her yoga videos and wellness tips. Her commitment to yoga has made her a fitness icon in India and beyond.

Miranda Kerr: the Australian supermodel, integrates yoga into her daily routine to maintain her physical and mental well-being. Her holistic approach to health has made her a yoga inspiration for many.

Matthew McConaughey: Matthew McConaughey is known for his dedication to yoga and meditation. His practice has helped him achieve a balanced life, and his story motivates others to pursue yoga for both spiritual and physical benefits.

Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone is another Bollywood star who swears by yoga. Her regular practice has been a key part of her fitness regime and mental health maintenance, making her a role model for many.



Kareena Kapoor Khan: Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her dedication to yoga, which she credits for her post-pregnancy fitness and overall health. Her inspiring journey has motivated many to take up yoga.



