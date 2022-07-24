'Interview With the Vampire' trailer promises riveting Anne Rice screen adaptation

Los Angeles, July 24 The full trailer for 'Interview With the Vampire' was released recently at the show's Comic-Con panel. The series is set to debut on October 2 at 10 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time) as confirmed by television network AMC. The first two episodes available on AMC+ that same night, reports Variety.

The series is an adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel, originally released in 1976. According to Variety, the novel sees a 200 year-old vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recount his bloody life story to a reporter, particularly focusing on his romance with the vampire that turned him, Lestat de Lioncourt, and the twisted family unit they form with their 10 year-old vampire 'daughter' Claudia.

The book became the first in a series of novels known as 'The Vampire Chronicles' centring primarily on Lestat, and would be adapted into a critically acclaimed and financially successful film starring Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Kirsten Dunst.

The AMC version of 'Interview With the Vampire' is a modern day retelling of the story, complete with Eric Bogosian interviewing Louis, played in the series by 'Game of Thrones' star Jacob Anderson, for a podcast.

In addition to Anderson, Sam Reid will star as Lestat, while Bailey Bass portrays Claudia. Rolin Jones adapted the book to television and serves as the showrunner for the project, and executive produces with Mark Johnson and Alan Taylor, who will direct the first two episodes of the gothic horror story.

Variety further states that AMC is also adapting another Anne Rice series, 1990's 'Lives of the Mayfair Witches', about the titular family of witches. The series will star Alexandra Daddario as the lead.

