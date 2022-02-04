Intriguing teaser of upcoming psychological thriller 'Bestseller' out

Hyderabad, Feb 4 As the Mithun Chakraborty and Shruti Haasan-starrer ‘Bestseller is being prepped for its planned huge release, the makers have released a teaser to heighten interest in the series.

The 'Bestseller' teaser hints at an intriguing story, as the voice in the background narrates a few lines that hint at a narrative that is sure to keep audiences glued to the screens till the very end.

The voice says: "Kaahani ke pehle akshar se hi uska 'the end' tai hota hai. Kirdaaron ka ek past jo unhe future se jodta hai (The end of some stories is decided even before they get written, a trait from their past, which has an impact on their future)."

Starring Mithun Chakraborty, Shruti Haasan, Arjan Bajwa, Gauahar Khan, Satyajeet Dubey and Sonalee Kulkarni in pivotal roles, 'Bestseller' is billed as a nail-biting, new-age thriller.

Helmed by Mukul Abhyankar, the eight-episode series, an Amazon original, has been produced by Siddharth Malhotra's Alchemy Production LLP.

The psychological thriller series will start to stream on Prime Video from February 18.

