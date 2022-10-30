Iran's celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’ beaten to death amid hijab protests

Celebirity chef Mehrshad Shahidi also called Iran's Jamie Oliver was beaten to death by security forces amid anti-hijab protests in the country. Thousands marched on Saturday during the funeral for Mehrshad Shahidi. He was killed a day before his 20th birthday, The Telegraph reported.

Mehrshad Shahidi was killed on Wednesday after receiving blows to his skull while in the custody of the Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Arak city. “Our son lost his life as a result of receiving baton blows to his head after his arrest, but we have been under pressure by the regime to say that he has died of a heart attack”, a relative of Mehrshad told Iran International TV. His family also said that officials had pushed them to say to the public that Mehrshad Shahidi died of a heart attack.