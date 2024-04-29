Irrfan Khan Death Anniversary: Lesser-Known Facts About the Bollywood Legend

Irrfan khan was one of the finniest actors in Bollywood. He portrayed various roles which showed different sides as an actor. Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29, 2020, at the age of 53 in Mumbai, India. He had been battling a rare neuroendocrine cancer since 2018 and was undergoing treatment. In his final days, Irrfan Khan was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai with a colon infection caused by his cancer. Irrfan Khan was buried at the Versova Muslim Kabristan in Mumbai, and his last rites were performed by his sons Babil and Ayan. Here are some lesser know facts of Bollywood Iconic actor.

Here are 5 interesting facts about Irrfan Khan:

1. Irrfan Khan, born on January 7, 1967, in Jaipur, Rajasthan, initially aspired to become a cricketer before pursuing a career in acting.



2. He changed his name from Sahabzade Irfan Ali Khan to Irrfan Khan in 2012 because he liked the sound of it.

3. Despite his towering talent, Irrfan Khan faced challenges at airports due to his name's similarity to that of a terrorist, leading to detentions.

4. Before his successful acting career, Irrfan Khan worked as an air-conditioner repairman, with one of his early jobs being at the house of the late actor Rajesh Khanna.

5. Irrfan Khan's breakthrough came with the film "The Warrior" in 2001, which garnered critical acclaim and multiple awards, setting the stage for his illustrious career.

