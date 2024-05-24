Is Aneet Padda of Big Girls Don’t Cry Fame the Next Big YRF Heroine?

If rumour mills are to be believed, talented actor Aneet Padda of the smash hit series Big Girls Don’t Cry is being tipped to be the next big Yash Raj Films heroine!

Our source says, “There is a strong buzz that Aneet Padda has been signed on by YRF after smashing her auditions. She is being given a huge film for her debut as the quintessential YRF heroine! YRF has always backed supremely talented actors, especially outsiders who have gone on to become big stars. The company feels Aneet is a talent to watch out for and is planning to give her a huge debut film.”

The source says, “YRF is set to launch 4 exciting new talents over the course of one year. Aditya Chopra has always punted big on newcomers and invested in giving them massive launch films. These 4 new talents will also get similar launchpads!”

We are hearing that Aneet has floored Aditya Chopra with her acting so much that she has already bagged a three film contract with YRF! She will now be managed by YRF Talent exclusively that has already shown a sharp & decisive departure in strategy by recently letting go of many actors who don’t fit the future strategy of the agency.

“YRF has always created stars while others have managed those who broke out. This is the big USP of YRF. The company wants to focus on finding, grooming and nurturing young talents while adding more value to their existing marquee talents like Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma, among others. YRF is a boutique talent agency and it will continue to be so as the agency works with the most disruptive and trust-worthy names from the Hindi film industry. Aneet Padda is the next big discovery at YRF and they will go all out for her,” the source says.