Is Johnny Depp suffering from erectile dysfunction?

Actor Johnny Depp suffers from erectile dysfunction, attorneys for Amber Heard reportedly claimed in newly unsealed court documents.According to several media reports, the documents alleged, "Though Mr. Depp would rather not disclose his erectile dysfunction condition, such condition absolutely is relevant to sexual violence, including Mr. Depp’s anger and use of a bottle to rape Amber Heard."However, Depp has consistently denied Heard's allegations of rape and violence.

Heard's lawyers reportedly went on to claim that Depp’s supposed problem would make it "more probable" that he would become "angry or agitated" in encounters with the "Aquaman" star.The defamation trial between former spouses has once again received fresh attention as more than 6,000 pages of court documents from their legal battle have been unsealed.Meanwhile, Heard's team requested the judge to throw out a number of "irrelevant personal matters" that Depp's team was reportedly going to bring up and use against her, as per Variety.This would have included "nude pictures of Amber Heard; Amber Heard's sister Whitney's reality show video; Whitney and Amber's past romantic relationships; Amber's brief stint as an exotic dancer years before she met Depp and Depp attempting to frivolously and maliciously suggest or imply that Ms Heard was at one time an escort."On June 1, the jury awarded Depp USD 15 million in damages but Heard had to pay USD 10.35 million due to a Virginia law limiting punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount).