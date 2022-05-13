Is Karan Deol engaged to Bimal Roy’s great-granddaughter Drisha?

Actor Karan Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, is all set to share screen space wth his father Sunny Deol, uncle Bobby Deol, and grandfather Dharmendra in Apne 2. Now there is a strong buzz that the star kid has got engaged to his lady love. If news reports are to be believed, the actor got engaged to Drisha, who’s the great-granddaughter of celebrated filmmaker Bimal Roy.



It’s said that the two have been dating each other since long and soon will also tie the knot taking this relationship ahead.However, his team has rubbished these reports, saying, “Karan and Drisha and childhood friends. The news about them getting engaged is not true.”Karan was last seen in the 2021 film Velle, in which he appeared alongside his uncle Abhay Deol. The crime-comedy film, produced by Ajay Devgn, also starred Mouni Roy, Anya Singh, Savant Singh Premi, and Visshesh Tiwari.