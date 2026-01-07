Is Karina Kubiliute Really Dating Kartik Aaryan? Here’s What She Said

Kartik Aaryan is one of the popular actor of Bollywood and he is currently making headlines due to his personal life. For the past few days, rumors of Kartik dating an 18-year-old 'mystery girl has surfaced on social media, however, the young woman herself has now come forward and broken her silence on these rumors.

Putting an end to these rumors, Karina Kubiliute clearly denied them by commenting on a social media post. She wrote, "I'm not his gffff!!!" (I'm not his girlfriend!). Not only that, but it has also come to light that Karina changed her Instagram bio to read, "I don't know Kartik, I'm not his girlfriend, I'm here enjoying a holiday with my family."

Kartik Aaryan was recently enjoying a holiday in Goa. He shared some pictures of the Goan beach on Instagram. Around the same time, a foreign woman named Karina Kubiliute also shared similar pictures. The beach beds, towels, and background in both sets of photos were identical. This led to claims on social media that Kartik and Karina were enjoying a holiday together and were in a relationship.

Also Read: Deepika Singh meets blind women’s cricket team: Some love truly sees beyond sight

Who is Karina Kubiliute?

Karina is a student studying at a college in the UK. She is originally from Greece and also works as a cheerleader there. She is said to be around 18 years old. Kartik is 35 years old, and the significant age difference between him and Kareena also sparked much discussion on social media. As these rumors gained momentum, netizens noticed that Kartik Aaryan had unfollowed Karina on Instagram. Kartik has not yet officially commented on the matter.