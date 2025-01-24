Is Naalaiya Theerpu the title of Vijay’s last film? Vijay’s father S A Chandrasekhar responds

Chennai, Jan 24 Well known director S A Chandrasekhar, who is also the father of actor Vijay, has said that he does not know the title of the last film of his son but added that if it was ‘Naalaiya Theerpu’ like how he had heard it from some others, he would be very happy.

.S A Chandrasekhar (SAC), during the course of an interview to a vernacular publication, was told that there was reason to believe that his son’s last film had been titled Naalaiya Theerpu. When asked for his views about ‘Naalaiya Theerpu’ being the title of his son’s last film, S A C replied, “I too heard that. But I don’t know if that is the title. If it is, I will be very happy. This was my title and it was his first film as a hero.”

Interestingly, it was S A Chandrasekhar who wrote and directed the film ‘Naalaiya Theerpu’.

There has been a lot of speculation on what Vijay’s last film’s title will be, even as the makers of the film announced that the first look and title of director H Vinoth’s film, featuring Tamil actor Vijay in the lead, will be released on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day.

KVN productions, the production house producing the film, took to its X timeline to make the announcement.

“Update oda vandhurkom (We have come with an update) 69% completed. #Thalapathy69FirstLookOnJan26,” the production house tweeted.

The film, which will feature Pooja Hegde as the female lead, will also have Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju, director Gautham Vasudev Menon, actress Priyamani, and actor Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Anirudh is scoring the music for this film. #Thalapathy69 is expected to shatter box office records as expectations have sky-rocketed for the film given the fact that this will officially be Vijay’s last film.

Rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that the makers of the film, among other things, are considering the possibility of releasing the film in either October this year or for Pongal next year.

Meanwhile, certain sections believe the film could be the Tamil remake of the Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. This is because Tamil actor VTV Ganesh, during the promotions of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, had said that Vijay, impressed with ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’, had approached director Anil Ravipudi to remake it in Tamil but that Anil had declined the offer. However, there has been no confirmation from the makers of #Thalapathy69 regarding this claim.

