Is Nysa Devgn dating businessman Vedant Mahajan?

Superstar Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan is often spotted partying with her gang of friends around the world. Now the latest buzz is that the star kid is dating Vedant Mahajan as her pictures with him have often cropped up on social media. The duo have remain tight lipped about their personal lives, their appearances at events have sparked speculations among fans. Nysa is a close friend of Orry i.e Orhan Awatramani and so is, Vedant.Vedant is a 25-year-old entrepreneur and co-owner of MVM Entertainment, an event management company that he runs alongside his friends Manak Dhingra and Mohit Rawal. Together, they organise extravagant and opulent parties in Mumbai, Delhi, and London.

Talking about his journey, Vedant started with his two friends and decided to throw New Year parties on his terrace for their schoolmates in years 2014 to 2016. They chose this idea because they had trouble getting into clubs. Each of their party was a big hit with an attendance of over 500 people. After such huge success, Mumbai nightclubs and hotels approached them to organise events. Vedant is a Master's Degree in Entrepreneurship from the University College of London. He began hosting personalised events for South Asian students in the city. However, the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted his plans. Later, he made a strong comeback by organising parties for nightclubs in London. Many prominent celebrities have performed at his events including Ranveer Singh, Kanika Kapoor, Imran Khan, Divine, Tesher, Ritviz, Hardy Sandhu, Guru Randhawa among others. Earlier, in a conversation with GQ, Vedant expressed the reality behind his job and the struggles he faced. He said, "It is as glamorous and cool as it seems during the last three hours of the event which you guys see on the internet. But very few people understand the work and stress we have to deal with during the entire week; sometimes even a month, to perfectly execute those three hours of fun. Furthermore, the attention you have to give to detail can often be overwhelming. Everything from the light to the music to operations and execution, even the health and safety of the staff and attendees is my responsibility."

