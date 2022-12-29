Is Ranveer Singh's career over after Cirkus debacle?

KRK is known to make bizarre statements and yet again he has done the same. his latest tweet, KRK mentioned that how Ranveer Singh's career is over, the actor is right now asking for all the love from that audience for his latest Rohit Shetty release Circus. Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Cirkus’, has failed to create its magic on the big screen. The film, which released theatrically on December 24, 2022, failed to impress the audiences and critics alike.

Cirkus’, which also stars Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma and other veteran actors in a supporting role, has consistently underperformed at the box-office. According to reports, Cirkus on Day collected around Rs 1.80-2.10 crore, taking its total to Rs 25.40-25.70 crore within 6 days of its release.With this, Cirkus has recorded lower collections than the Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer film ‘Thank God’. Released on the occasion of Diwali 2022, the film clashed at the box-office with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ and earned Rs 30.75 crore within 7 days of its theatrical release. Open in app