Is Rekha in a relationship with her female secretary Farzana?

Rekha is often acknowledged as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. A style diva, she is famous for her silk and Kanjeevaram sarees with gold jewellery and red lipstick. Another highlight of her look has been her sindoor. While Rekha is not married, the actress applies a sindoor, which often raises eyebrows.

If rumours are to be believed, Rekha was often romantically linked with Jeetendra and Vinod Khanna. However, it was her affair with Amitabh Bachchan that made headlines. But there is another person in her life that people claim holds a special place in her heart. Rekha's friendship with her secretary, Farzana often grabs the media glare. According to the writer, Yasser Usman, Rekha shares a mysterious relationship with Farzana.

In one of his books, Yasser Usman reveals that the veteran actress is in a live-in relationship with her secretary, Farzana, and even her house help is not permitted to get into the actress bedroom. It is said that Farzana doesn't allow anyone to enter anyone in Rekha's bedroom accept herself. While Rekha has happily given the control of her to Farzana. In the book written by author Yasser Usman claimed that Farzana has a tight grip on Rekha's home and all the activities and carefully monitors everything she does. Farzana keeps a check on Rekha's every aspect of life and even scrutinises her every call. She is a formidable gatekeeper, too. Farzana, who has been with Rekha for almost three decades, was alleged to have had a sexual relationship with the actress in Mohandeep's book, but the actress always claims that Farzana is her soul sister. In the book written by Malavika Sanghvi, it is claimed that they are in love in a lesbian relationship, and Rekha's husband, Mukesh Agarwal, who committed suicide, was due to Farzana.

In 1990, Rekha's husband, Mukesh Aggarwal, who was a Delhi-based businessman, ended his life after committing suicide, while the actress was in London. Mukesh Aggarwal left a suicide note claiming that no one was responsible for his end, the nation was sure that Rekha's cold behaviour added to his depression. Subhash Ghai in a media interaction stated that Rekha had put a blot on the face of the industry.