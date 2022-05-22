Is Salman Khan ghost directing Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, after Farhad Samji’s exit?

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali controversy: Salman Khan’s home production project Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali has got into several controversies. After reports of Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma walking out of the film, it has been reported now that all is not well between the Tiger 3 actor and director Farhad Samji. It is being claimed by an ETimes report that Salman is ghost-directing the movie. The filmmaker had directed over 10% of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. However, after going through the rushes Salman and co-producers were reportedly unhappy with Samji. It is also reported that the makers don’t have eough faith in the director due to the fate of his last movie Bachchan Paandey. Although Samji won’t be replaced on paper in order to avoid any negative PR.

Reportedly, Salman and ADs would be involved in the direction. Samji’s inputs would be taken if required. Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill has reportedly been roped in for Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. According to a report in India Today, the actress has been approached for the Salman Khan film. A source told the portal, “Shehnaaz has joined the cast of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actress will be seen opposite Aayush Sharma in the movie." The report says that Shehnaaz has given her nod as well. However, there is no information about the character that she would be portraying in the film.

