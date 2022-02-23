Is Shibani Dandekar Pregnant? Farhan Akhtar’s wife’s sparks motherhood rumours in viral pic

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot after years of dating each other. . It was an intimate ceremony for the lovebirds in Khandala which was attended by the couple’s family and close friends from the industry. And while it had been around week-long celebrations including the pre-wedding ceremonies, the D-Day, the civil marriage followed by a wedding party by Zoya Akhtar for the newly-weds. On the special day, Shibani went for a red off-shoulder gown with a veil and kept her hair open in soft curls and Farhan chose a black tuxedo to complement her. The wedding pic soon went viral and good wishes poured in for the couple.

While all the couple's fans were elated to see Farhan and Shibani as bride and groom, a section of internet users started a different discussion altogether. A few netizens thought that Shibani was pregnant after they spotted a baby bump in the first picture from the couple's wedding ceremony and then started a debate. Some of the comments read, 'Is she pregnant?', 'Samj ni aarha h..Shadi k liye bhadaai de ya pregnancy k liye..' and 'Mubarak ho madam pregnant hai..' However, there were others who tried to reason it out and wrote, 'For a sec I thought it was a baby bump but I think it is just the dress that makes it look like that'.Shibani Dandekar’s overall look was quite minimal that went excellent with the vibe of a daytime wedding. She opted for a no accessory look with nude-hued makeup. For hair, she flaunted her beautifully soft curled hair.Many celebs including choreographer and filmmaker Farah Khan, actor Dino Morea, Rhea Chakraborty, film producer Ritesh Sidhwani, Sonali Bendre and her family graced the bash. On the work front, Farhan will be directing a road trip drama 'Jee Le Zara' with Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt.

