Is Sunny Deol really drunk in viral video or just acting? Here's the truth

A video circulating on social media, showing Bollywood actor Sunny Deol appearing unsteady at Juhu Circle in Mumbai and boarding an autorickshaw, has sparked speculation about his well-being. However, it has been revealed that the footage captures a scene from his upcoming film 'Safar,' directed by Shashank Udrapurkar.

The short clip, posted on social media, caused concern among fans who questioned whether the actor was genuinely intoxicated. Contrary to assumptions, Sunny Deol was reportedly in the midst of shooting for a sequence from his new movie. In the video, he is seen wearing a casual white shirt and jeans, walking on the road with a smile on his face. Sunny Deol has also shared a new video from the sets of his next film to clarify that he was not roaming drunk on the streets of Mumbai.

Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), Sunny wrote, “Afwaahon ka ‘Safar’ bas yahin tak (the journey of rumours ends here) #Shooting #BTS,” along with folded hands emojis. The film he was shooting for is also called Safar.

Several fan pages and users subsequently shared updates about Sunny Deol's latest project, shedding light on the context of the viral video. A few months ago, the actor had emphasized in an interview that he refrains from drinking and expressed his dislike for alcohol, citing its bitter taste, foul smell, and its tendency to induce headaches.

Sunny Deol, renowned for delivering blockbuster hits such as 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,' 'Ghayal,' 'Damini,' 'Darr,' 'Border,' and 'Tridev,' has made a significant impact on the Bollywood box office. His collaboration with brother Bobby Deol in films like 'Apne,' 'Yamla Pagla Deewana,' and 'Poster Boys' also garnered attention.

Beyond his acting career, Sunny Deol ventured into politics. His most recent on-screen appearance was in the highly successful 'Gadar 2,' a sequel to the 2001 hit 'Gadar.' The sequel featured Sunny Deol reprising his role as Tara Singh, alongside Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma. Additionally, Simrat Kaur and Luv Sinha made cameo appearances in the film.