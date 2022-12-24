Isha Ambani, hubby Anand Piramal return to Mumbai with newborn twins, receive grand welcome at Ambani residence

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani along with her husband Anand Piramal, on Monday, returned to Mumbai from the USA for the first time since the birth of their twins last month.

Commemorating the special day, the Ambani Piramal family gave a grand welcome to the couple and their newborns at their Mumbai residence, Gulita.

The house entrance was decorated with flowers throughout the outside wall and lights hung on the entire building.

In the video from the gathering, Isha was seen holding her baby in her hands. She was looking gracious in a loose colourful top which she paired with similar trousers.

Isha's mother Nita Ambani looked flawless in a floral top paired with white pants, stud diamond earrings and open hairdo.

Her father Mukesh Ambani also looked elated as he welcomed his daughter. Both of Isha's brothers Anant Ambani and Akash Ambani were also present there and were seen greeting their extended family members. There was heavy security in and around the house.

On November 19, Isha and Anand welcomed their twins - a baby girl and baby boy.

At the time, the Ambani family said, "We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well. We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life."

Isha and Anand Piramal, the son of Swati and Ajay Piramal -- founder of Piramal Realty, a leading real estate firm in India, tied the knot on December 12, 2018, in a grand ceremony that took place in Mumbai. The wedding functions saw many A-listers from Bollywood, politics and the business world.

( With inputs from ANI )

