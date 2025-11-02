Isha Koppikar Showers Love and Warmth on Shah Rukh Khan On His Birthday: Calls Him ‘King of Hearts, Always'

As Bollywood’s beloved Shah Rukh Khan celebrates his birthday, warm wishes have been pouring in from across the industry. And one of the most heartfelt came from actress Isha Koppikar. Taking a nostalgic yet affectionate tone, Isha, who worked with King Khan in Don, revisited her memories of spending time on sets with the superstar, calling him “the man whose presence turns every moment into magic.”

Reflecting on her time with SRK, Isha shared how his humility and charm remain unmatched even after decades in the industry. “Whether it was on the sets of Don or during casual conversations, Shah Rukh always made everyone around him feel special,” she recalled. “There’s an energy he brings, an aura he carries - that rare mix of passion, kindness, and grace, which makes him truly one of a kind.”

Extending her heartfelt wishes, Isha said, “On your birthday, Shah Rukh, I wish you joy that’s as boundless as your spirit, success that’s as luminous as your smile, and love that keeps growing with every heart you touch. You’re not just Bollywood’s King Khan - you’re the king of hearts, today and always.”