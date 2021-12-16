Ishaan Khatter announces release date of Pippa on 50th Anniversary of 1971 Vijay Diwas

On the 50th anniversary of Indo-Pak war 1971, called Vijay Diwas, Ishaan took to his Instagram page and paid a tribute to the brave hearts while announcing the release date of Pippa. The upcoming film is slated to hit the screens on December 9, 2022. Backed by RSVP and Roy Kapur Films, the movie is set in the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war and will also feature veteran actor Soni Razdan. Khatter will play the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on the eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 with his siblings. The forthcoming film is helmed by Raja Krishna Menon. In another post following this, Ishaan poured in his heart and shared more stills from the film.

He wrote, "Blood sweat and tears. In the midst of shoot and it’s already one of my best filming experiences so far. We’re putting in the work to bring an honest, visceral and authentic story of bravado and sacrifice, but also comradeship and brotherhood to the big screens for you.. and lest I forget - the story of an army family navigating a war." The background music is scored by the iconic singer and composer AR Rahman. Earlier, speaking about the film, producer Siddharth Roy Kapur said, "From the time I first heard this amazing story of the bravery and resilience of a family on the frontlines of a just war, I knew it had to be told. I am thrilled that with RSVP we have been able to give this story the sweeping canvas it deserves, and that we have an accomplished director like Raja and an amazing cast and crew, to bring this vision to life. The team is excited to hit the floors today and we hope to bring our audiences a very special cinematic experience in theatres next year."