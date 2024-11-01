Ishaan Khatter celebrates his birthday with Shahid Kapoor, don't miss out Mira Rajput's epic reaction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 : Actor Ishaan Khatter is celebrating his birthday today, November 1. On his special day, he shared a picture with his brother Shahid Kapoor, and sister-in-law Mira Rajput.

He took to his Instagram stories and shared a cute picture featuring his bhabhi and brother. In the picture, he can be seen feeding cake to his brother, however, what grabbed the eyeballs was Mira's reaction.

"Birthday on Diwali means 3 cakes (two baked by my amazing 8yo niece) and a goofy bhaabs," he wrote in the caption.

On the work front, Ishaan received a positive response for his performance in as Shooter in the series 'The Perfect Couple'.

He expressed his gratitude on social media.

The note read, "The love coming in for Shooter in the perfect couple has been truly insane and frankly unexpected. I feel re-invigorated and deeply grateful."

Ishaan added, "Warm heart as I step into my next piece of work that is so extremely special to me. Protecting the sacredness of my passion towards my work has always been the most important for me - and though it's unshakeable - your love makes it that much easier to lead with passion. Thank you and wish us luck so we can make something truly special for you. It's all for you."

In The Perfect Couple, Khatter plays Shooter Dival, the best man and childhood friend of the groom, despite the character being originally white in the book by Elin Hilderbrand.

The Perfect Couple also features Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Ishaan Khatter, Liev Schreiber and Isabelle Adjani among others.

The series is based on the best-selling novel by Elin Hilderbrand. Jenna Lamia, known for her work on Good Girls and Awkward, adapted the novel and serves as the showrunner.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor