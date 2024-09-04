Ishaan Khatter excited about release of series 'The Perfect Couple'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4 : Ahead of the series 'The Perfect Couple' release, actor Ishaan Khatter is excited for the audience to watch his international project.

Taking to Instagram, Ishaan Khatter treated fans with the video featuring his character Shooter Dival.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "Shooter Dival. The less said the better. #ThePerfectCouple on Netflix TOMORROW."

As soon as the video was shared, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section.

Zoya Akhtar wrote, "Can't wait."

Nora Fatehi commented, "Yass letss goo."

One of the users wrote, "Ishaan Khatter was a surprise for sure."

Ishaan, who attended the trailer launch, on Tuesday, shared the series of pictures from the event.

The official synopsis of the show reads, "Amelia Sacks is about to marry into one of the wealthiest families on Nantucket. Her disapproving future mother-in-law, famous novelist Greer Garrison Winbury, has spared no expense in planning what promises to be the premiere wedding of the season until a body turns up on the beach. As secrets come to light, the stage is set for a real-life investigation that feels plucked from the pages of one of Greer's novels. Suddenly, everyone is a suspect."

The Perfect Couple also features Nicole Kidman, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, Jack Reynor, Ishaan Khatter, Liev Schreiber and Isabelle Adjani among others.

The series is based on the best-selling novel by Elin Hilderbrand. Jenna Lamia, known for her work on Good Girls and Awkward, adapted the novel and serves as the showrunner.

The Perfect Couple is set to premiere on Netflix on 5 September.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor