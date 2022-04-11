Ishaan Khatter wraps up Pippa, shares his look from the film as Balram Singh Mehta

Ishaan Khatter's official look from his upcoming film, Pippa has been unveiled. The actor will be seen as an armyman for the first time. He plays Captain (later Brigadier) Balram Singh Mehta, a veteran of the 45th Cavalry Tank Squadron, who fought during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971 on the eastern front. Directed by Raja Krishna Meno, Pippa also stars Mrunal Thakur, Soni Razdan, and Priyanshu Painyuli.

The first still shows Ishaan as a duty-bound army man in uniform, giving a salute. The second picture is a stark opposite as Ishaan is in party formals, dancing on a table with several women dancing around him. The third picture shows him dancing with other men, who are also in formals. On Monday, Ishaan took to Instagram and shared glimpses of his look from the film. Along with the pictures, he updated that he has wrapped up the shoot. Ishaan wrote, "Filled with gratitude for the experience of this film. It’s been a dream to work with a team as excellent as this one. Humbled and brimming with love. This is your Captain Balram Singh Mehta signing off from #Pippa See you in the cinemas soon 🔥☄️🧿."

