Ishaan Manhas talks on maintaining a moustache look for 'Savdhaan India', 'Raisinghani...'

Mumbai, March 22 Actor Ishaan Singh Manhas, who is currently shooting for 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' as well as 'Savdhaan India Apni Khaki', has opened up on his moustache and beard look that he is sporting for both the shows.

Ishaan said it's not so easy to manage two shows.

"Especially when one of them has a six-day-a-week telecast. Since, I play the lead in 'Savdhaan India', the schedule is very tight. But I try to manage 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' on my break days or sometimes I ask for one-two days off in a week," he shared.

"My look for Sangharsh Yadav in 'Savdhaan India' is with a moustache. Thanks to the team of 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani', they allowed me to keep the moustache for Aryaman Singh also," he said.

Speaking further about his look, Ishaan said: "Since I started working on 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' first, initially, my look was with a slight beard. Later, when I signed 'Savdhaan India', I was asked to keep a moustache. Luckily, the team of 'Raisinghani' agreed to keep my moustache look."

"So as of now, I just need to maintain my moustache. However, the body language which I focus on in both the shows are very different because both characters have opposite personalities," he added.

'Savdhaan India Apni Khaki' airs on Star Bharat, while 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani' streams on Sony LIV.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor