Ishaan takes a dive to see the Great Barrier Reef amid Australian holiday

Mumbai, Dec 11 Actor Ishaan Khatter, who is currently holidaying down under, shared a video of himself swimming in the water to get a glimpse of the Great Barrier Reef, the world's largest coral reef system.

Ishaan took to Instagram stories, where he shared a mesmerising video of himself swimming over a tortoise, which can be seen closer to the coral reef.

“The great barrier reef and more friends…” he wrote as the caption.

The Great Barrier Reef is the world's largest coral reef system, composed of over 2,900 individual reefs and 900 islands stretching for over 2,300 kilometres over an area of approximately 344,400 square kilometres.

Ishaan had earlier shared a video of himself petting a koala and had captioned it as “made a few friends.”

Last month, Ishaan dropped a few thirst trap pictures that showcased his ripped biceps and lean frame.

In the images, Ishaan flaunted his toned physique in white vest and jeans. Sharing the post, the ‘Dhadak’ actor emphasised the importance of staying hydrated in the caption.

He wrote, “Stay hydrated.”

Ishaan is gearing up for the release of his Netflix romance series, “The Royals.” The show boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Bhumi Pednekar, Nora Fatehi, Zeenat Aman, Dino Morea, Chunky Panday, and Milind Soman. The show is a modern-day Indian royalty rom-com series anchored by the chemistry between Bhumi and Ishaan Khatter.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the series also stars Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra and Luke Kenny.

The makers of the series on August 14 shared its teaser on Instagram, where Ishaan looked every-inch as royalty.

The post was captioned: “A royal feast for your eyes. Announcing #TheRoyals, coming soon only on Netflix.”

Produced by Pritish Nandy and created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy, known for their contemporary pop culture and spirited storytelling, had shared back then that ‘The Royals’ being their very first with Netflix had to be just the right blend of coming-of-age-India, Gen Z storytelling and feisty fun.

They added: "There is the inevitable romance of old royalty; monarchs without crowns, and the incredible drive of today’s startup warriors for whom crowns hold zero shine.”

