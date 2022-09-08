Ishan Khatter opens up on his equation with Ananya Panday

In the latest episode of ‘Koffee with Karan 7’, Ishaan Khatter spilled the beans about his relationship status and his bond with Ananya Panday after his breakup. The season’s first trio– Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi– turn up the heat as they discuss bromance, love interests, and the concept of suhaag raat. Chronicling fun with a side serving of charisma, the trio captures hearts and laughter with panache.

Karan prepared a bunch of saucy questions for the ‘Phone Bhoot’ star cast. And he made sure he got them to be fun and chatty about their personal lives, relationships, and funny encounters in life.During the rapid fire round, Ishaan was asked about the thing he missed most about his ex, he answered, “Everything. She is a sweetheart. But it’s for the better.” He also revealed the worst thing that he’s ever done as a boyfriend, and said that he refused to answer calls for two weeks when he was upset. “Wait till you hear what she did, but that’s the end of the answer and we aren’t going there,” he said. Koffee with Karan is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.