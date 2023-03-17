Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth expecting their first child, Drishyam actress flaunts her baby bump

Ishita Dutta and Vatshal Sheth are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. The two are expecting their first child after 6 years of marriage. Though the couple are yet to make an official announcement, Ishita was spotted flaunting her baby bump at the Mumbai airport.

Ishita and Vatshal tied the knot in 2017. The couple had met when they were working together on the TV show, Rishton Ka Saudagar – Baazigar. In an earlier interview, Ishita had opened up about how Vatshal had proposed to her. She had told ETimes, “We were just having a casual dinner. After dinner, we were just chit-chatting. Suddenly, Vatsal popped the question. There was no going down on the knees. It was very normal. But that question made that normal dinner date very special. Everything just changed after that day.” The actress has also been a part of several TV shows, like Ek Ghar Banaunga, Bepanah Pyaar and Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani.