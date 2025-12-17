Ishita Dutta feels ‘best trips are unplanned ones’ as she shares anniversary special getaway video

Mumbai, Dec 17 Actress Ishita Dutta, who celebrated her 8th anniversary with actor husband Vatsal Seth a few days ago, took to her social media account to share a video reel of her fun anniversary celebrations.

The actress sharing the video captioned it as, “Sometimes the best trips are the unplanned ones. Family time, first trips, anniversary surprises, and a space that felt like home.”

In the video shared by Ishita, the actress along with Vatsal, their two kids and the Dutta family, are seen having a ball of a time together at their exciting getaway in Lonavala, Maharashtra.

In a glimpse, you can see Ishita and Vatsal’s toddler son and newborn baby girl giggling and seemingly having a fun time with their parents and grandparents entertaining them. Towards the end of the video, Ishita and Vatsal can be seen cutting their anniversary cake.

For the uninitiated, Ishita and Vatsal celebrated 8 years of marital bliss on the 28th of November.

On account of the occasion, the Drishyam actress had shared a beautiful anniversary wish for Vatsal through a heartfelt post on her social media account. Sharing a picture from her wedding ceremony, Ishita wrote, “Happy Anniversary, Vatty. Eight years, two beautiful babies… and a lifetime of love to go. Us, always and forever.”

For the uninitiated, Vatsal and Ishita met on the sets of the TV show Rishton Ka Saudagar Baazigar in 2016 and dated for about a year before getting married.

The couple tied the knot in November 2017, and they welcomed their first child, a son, in 2023 and their daughter in 2025.

On the professional front, Ishita recently marked her return to the silver screen with the sequel, De De Pyaar De 2, which released in November.

