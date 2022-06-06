'Ishq-E-Nadaan' starring Mohit Raina, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta wraps up shoot

Mumbai, June 6 The romantic drama film 'Ishq-E-Nadaan' recently wrapped up its final schedule.

The film is the directorial debut of Avishek Ghosh, who has earlier produced Bengali films. 'Ishq-E-Nadaan' is set in a crowded metropolis, and it traces the journeys of its protagonists through companionship and unconditional love.

The film stars Mohit Raina, Lara Dutta, Neena Gupta, Kanwaljit Singh, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Suhail Nayyar and Mrinal Dutt.

Talking about his new innings as a filmmaker, Avishek said in a statement, "Direction is a natural progression and it's been a fun-ride filming 'Ishq-E-Nadaan' written by Sudeep Nigam in a start-to-finish schedule across Mumbai."

He expressed his gratitude to have collaborated with the finest talents for this film as he said, "I'm fortunate to have worked with some of the finest talents in my first film and my cinematographer Gairik Sarkar has captured the city of dreams in its many moods and colours brilliantly. I can hardly wait to showcase our take on urban relationships on screen."

'Ishq-E-Nadaan' has been produced by Avishek's own banner AVMA Media.

AVMA Media has produced the upcoming films 'Blind' with Sonam Kapoor and 'Uma' with Kajal Agarwal in the lead.

