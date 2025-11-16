“It doesn’t come naturally to me…”: Huma Qureshi says playing Rani Bharti in ‘Maharani 4’ was challenging

New Delhi [India], November 16 : Actor Huma Qureshi, who is winning praise for her role as Rani Bharti in the fourth season of Maharani, opened up about the hard work and pressure that came with playing such a powerful and intense character.

While speaking to ANI, Huma explained in detail how difficult it was for her to step into a world so different from her own. She said that she is "such an urban girl" who grew up in Delhi and studied in an English-medium school. Because of this, she shared that playing someone "very, very rural" and "rustic" took serious effort. Huma also added that a lot of people around her even wondered "Huma kaise karegi?"

"I'm such an urban girl. I've grown up in Delhi. So, I mean, I went to an English medium school, college. I'm very urban in my thought process and how I am. So, for me to play these very, very rural, rustic characters is, of course, a challenge because it's not me. It doesn't come naturally to me. Of course, I had to work hard and everybody was like, Huma kaise karegi? But bahut maza aata hai. And I think that's my job as an actor is to dhalo myself into each and every character," said Huma while speaking to ANI.

Maharani 4 follows Rani Bharti after she is forced to resign as the Chief Minister of Bihar. The new season takes her into a national-level political fight, where she faces the Prime Minister. The story explores power struggles, betrayal, and personal battles as Rani tries to rebuild her position.

The series is directed by Puneet Prakash and produced by Kangra Talkies Pvt. Ltd., with Subhash Kapoor as the creator. Along with Huma Qureshi, the show features Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Amit Sial, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak.

The Huma Qureshi-starrer 'Maharani Season 4' was released on Sony LIV on November 7.

