"It has maintained its credibility over the years": Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui lauds IFFI 2025

Panjim (Goa) [India], November 29 : Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui lauded the 56th International Film Festival of India for maintaining its "credibility" in promoting cinema.

While talking to the media at the sidelines of the IFFI 2025, Nawazuddin called IFFI a "prestigious" film festival of India.

He said, "These types of film festivals are very important in India. IFFI is a very prestigious film festival which is supported by our government. It has maintained its credibility over the years. I hope the local films are promoted more in film festivals, which our government is already doing."

The 56th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) concluded on Friday, with renowned dignitaries such as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, megastar Rajinikanth, Ranveer Singh and Kantara actor-director Rishab Shetty in attendance.

Cinema icon Rajinikanth received a lifetime achievement award at the closing ceremony of the IFFI in Goa on Friday, marking 50 years of his illustrious career in the film industry.

The 74-year-old actor was welcomed with a standing ovation as he took the stage to accept the honour and also reflected on his journey, which he said felt far shorter than it sounds.

Calling the milestone emotional and deeply meaningful, Rajinikanth said his "five decades in cinema" felt like they passed in just a few years.

In an emotional moment, he shared that he would choose the same life again if given the chance, saying that "50 years of acting in cinema felt like 10 or 15 years... If there are 100 more janams (lives), I would like to be born as an actor and Rajinikanth."

As for Nawazuddin, the actor was last seen in the film 'Thamma', which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.

He will be next seen in the film 'Raat Akeli Hai', which will release on Netflix on December 19. It premiered at IFFI 2025.

