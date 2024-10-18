"It helped me keep pushing...": Anna Kendrick on challenges of directing, starring in 'Woman of the Hour'

Washington [US], October 18 : Actor Anna Kendrick shared the challenges of directing and acting in the film 'Woman of the Hour'. She said that the act of balancing was a "little bit like directing with a blindfold on," reported People.

She shared that after wrapping up shooting for a scene, "I could run to the monitor, ask to see 30 seconds from the middle of that take and be like, 'Okay, fingers crossed that there are no surprises when I get into the edit."

"And there were some surprises, but we just had to keep it pushing. We had 24 days to shoot and we had the resources that we had and we had to just keep trucking," she added.

The 'Pitch Perfect' actor is satisfied with her decision to take up a project, which is based on the true story of serial killer and rapist Rodney Alcala, played by Daniel Zovatto.

"There was a day in preproduction where everything was falling apart," recalled Kendrick, sharing, "It truly felt like, 'I don't know if the train's going to fall off the tracks.'"

"No matter how stressed I was, I was like, 'Fifteen-year-old you would be beside herself with glee.' So it helped me keep pushing through the roadblocks," she added.

She is now looking for another new project but it is tough after doing a film like 'Woman of the Hour. "I've been reading scripts and there's some incredible material out there, but I also think that I really hit the jackpot with Woman of the Hour. The script was so great, the cast and crew, I don't know what I did to deserve them," she says.

"And so there's definitely that sense of I would want to care as much about the next thing as I did with this," continues Kendrick. "And I think it's a tall order because I think I got incredibly lucky," she added.

'Woman of the Hour' is in select theatre and streams on Netflix on October 18, reported People.

